Empty shelves stand alongside some still-full shelves at the Half Price Books location on Broadway ahead of the store's closing. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

Half Price Books will close its Broadway store by Brackenridge Park on Sunday after 45 years at the site. Why it matters: The location, beloved by and iconic to many locals, is the chain's only store inside Loop 410 — with all other stores on the North or Northwest Side.

The next closest location is near North Star Mall.

Catch up quick: A developer bought the site, and the company did not reach an agreement on the lease with the new owner, store manager Anthony Velasquez tells Axios.

The Antiquarian Book Mart next door was also part of the purchase, and that store also will close this month, the Business Journal reported.

Zoom in: The Broadway store is unique and quirky compared to other Half Price Books locations, says Velasquez, who has worked at the site since 2015 and for the company since 1999.

"It has a nice old-school feel to it, it's an old house almost," he says.

The store also has two floors and an entrance out back, away from the street.

Fun fact: Shoppers downstairs hear the same radio that plays at all Half Price Books locations — but the upstairs always has classical music because the downstairs speaker system can't travel well in the old building, Velasquez says.

Half Price Books has been in the building since 1979, per Velasquez.

State of play: The store is already largely emptied, and the upstairs is closed to customers.

Rare books have already made their way to other locations in town.

But there are still some deals to be found.

What's next: The company is currently looking for other locations in San Antonio, Velasquez says — and it gets a lot of requests for stores on the South Side.