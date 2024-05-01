1 hour ago - News

Half Price Books on Broadway closes Sunday

headshot
Empty bookshelves next to still-full bookshelves.

Empty shelves stand alongside some still-full shelves at the Half Price Books location on Broadway ahead of the store's closing. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

Half Price Books will close its Broadway store by Brackenridge Park on Sunday after 45 years at the site.

Why it matters: The location, beloved by and iconic to many locals, is the chain's only store inside Loop 410 — with all other stores on the North or Northwest Side.

  • The next closest location is near North Star Mall.

Catch up quick: A developer bought the site, and the company did not reach an agreement on the lease with the new owner, store manager Anthony Velasquez tells Axios.

  • The Antiquarian Book Mart next door was also part of the purchase, and that store also will close this month, the Business Journal reported.

Zoom in: The Broadway store is unique and quirky compared to other Half Price Books locations, says Velasquez, who has worked at the site since 2015 and for the company since 1999.

  • "It has a nice old-school feel to it, it's an old house almost," he says.
  • The store also has two floors and an entrance out back, away from the street.

Fun fact: Shoppers downstairs hear the same radio that plays at all Half Price Books locations — but the upstairs always has classical music because the downstairs speaker system can't travel well in the old building, Velasquez says.

  • Half Price Books has been in the building since 1979, per Velasquez.

State of play: The store is already largely emptied, and the upstairs is closed to customers.

  • Rare books have already made their way to other locations in town.
  • But there are still some deals to be found.

What's next: The company is currently looking for other locations in San Antonio, Velasquez says — and it gets a lot of requests for stores on the South Side.

  • There's no guarantee another store will follow, but the company has its eyes out.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more