2 hours ago - Food and Drink

🍅 Let's settle this: Free chips and salsa

headshot
headshot
Illustration of an Axios logo-shaped tortilla chip and salsa.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

To many diners, complimentary endless servings of chips and salsa at Mexican restaurants are as expected as silverware and a napkin.

  • And when patrons are asked to pay to enjoy the pre-meal crunch fest, many scoff, balk and sometimes vow to never return. But should they?

Here in San Antonio, where Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants are on seemingly every other block, we curiously watched this conversation play out in Atlanta.

How it works: Carb-heavy chips help pass the time while you wait on main dishes — and can actually make you even hungrier.

  • Their added cost to the restaurant — which is baked into the other items on the menu — comes with a potential trade-off: customers will also order high-margin alcoholic drinks to address the salt-induced thirst.

Let's settle this debate once and for all.

  • Should really good chips and salsa still be free, or are you willing to pay for them?

📬 Reply to this email to tell us where you stand.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Antonio in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more