🍅 Let's settle this: Free chips and salsa

To many diners, complimentary endless servings of chips and salsa at Mexican restaurants are as expected as silverware and a napkin.

And when patrons are asked to pay to enjoy the pre-meal crunch fest, many scoff, balk and sometimes vow to never return. But should they?

Here in San Antonio, where Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants are on seemingly every other block, we curiously watched this conversation play out in Atlanta.

How it works: Carb-heavy chips help pass the time while you wait on main dishes — and can actually make you even hungrier.

Their added cost to the restaurant — which is baked into the other items on the menu — comes with a potential trade-off: customers will also order high-margin alcoholic drinks to address the salt-induced thirst.

Let's settle this debate once and for all.

Should really good chips and salsa still be free, or are you willing to pay for them?

