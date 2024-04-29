📸 1 parting shot to go
A recent snapshot of springtime in Texas, from Axios reader Kirsten Voinis.
- She captured the image of longhorns and calves standing among bluebonnets on a ranch northeast of San Antonio.
What they're saying: Voinis tells us the photo was taken with her iPhone 15.
- "With the beautiful weather and wildflowers, and the awesome longhorns, getting a good shot was like shooting fish in a barrel," she adds.
