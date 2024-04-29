2 hours ago - Culture

📸 1 parting shot to go

headshot
headshot
Longhorns and bluebonnets in a field.

Photo: Kirsten Voinis

A recent snapshot of springtime in Texas, from Axios reader Kirsten Voinis.

  • She captured the image of longhorns and calves standing among bluebonnets on a ranch northeast of San Antonio.

What they're saying: Voinis tells us the photo was taken with her iPhone 15.

  • "With the beautiful weather and wildflowers, and the awesome longhorns, getting a good shot was like shooting fish in a barrel," she adds.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Antonio in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more