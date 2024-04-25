Here's your very San Antonio Fiesta playlist
As the final weekend of Fiesta ramps up, we took it upon ourselves to be the party DJ.
Driving the news: Thousands are preparing to rally for the last major events of the 11-day itinerary.
- In other words, it's party time.
The vibe: We curated a Spotify playlist that will last over six hours. It's perfect for car karaoke in the rideshare on the way to the party or to play at your own Fiesta-inspired bash.
- You'll find a mix of everything from Selena to Brooks and Dunn.
- The songs are reminiscent of '90s-era quinceañeras and backyard parties with family.
The bottom line: We hope it's a no-skips kind of jam session.
