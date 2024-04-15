Updated Apr 18, 2024 - Culture

Axios readers' favorite 2024 Fiesta medal: CPS Energy

CPS Energy's 2024 Fiesta medal is blue and orange with "One team" written over the city skyline.

Readers loved CPS Energy's 2024 Fiesta medal. Image: Courtesy of CPS Energy

Our inaugural battle of the medals is here.

Why it matters: Fiesta medals are ingrained in San Antonio cultura, and we want to celebrate them with our readers.

The results are in: CPS Energy's 2024 Fiesta medal is the favorite of Axios San Antonio readers!

By the numbers: With more than 270 votes in the fourth round, CPS Energy won in a landslide with 86% of the vote over the San Antonio Zoo's medal.

Y'all really rallied for our city-owned energy utility.

What's next: For a chance to win the CPS medal, head to the utility's Instagram or Facebook page to participate in a giveaway before Sunday.

  • Viva Fiesta!
Bracket: Axios Visuals
