The San Antonio Book Festival returns to the Central Library on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of San Antonio Book Festival

The San Antonio Book Festival is taking over the Central Library and the UTSA Southwest Campus on Saturday. Here are some sessions we've got our eyes on to help you plan your day.

10am: Silvia Moreno-Garcia will discuss her latest book "Silver Nitrate," a thriller about a curse that haunts a legendary lost film.

Location: Coates Chapel.

11am: Justin Torres will speak about "Blackouts," which won the 2023 National Book Award for Fiction.

Location: Latino Collection Resource Center.

12pm: Poets Edward Vidaurre and C.L. "Rooster" Martinez will talk about barrio life in San Antonio and beyond, as represented in their books.

Location: East Terrace.

1:10pm: A children's session where Adriana M. Garcia and Xelena González will read from "Remembering," about Día de los Muertos and pets.

Location: H-E-B Children's Gazebo.

2:30pm: San Antonio Stories Worth Repeating, a collection of tales from Texas Public Radio's live storytelling series "Worth Repeating."

Location: Swartz Room.

2:30pm: The Future of Highways in America, featuring Austin-based journalist Megan Kimble in conversation with Express-News columnist Gilbert Garcia.

Location: Hawn Holt Family Auditorium.

3:15pm: Poet, essayist and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib in discussion with San Antonio poet Naomi Shihab Nye.

Location: Russell Hill Rogers Tent.

4:30pm: Cary Clack, a member of the Express-News Editorial Board, will speak about his new collection of columns titled "More Finish Lines to Cross: Notes on Race, Redemption, and Hope."

Location: Hawn Holt Family Auditorium.

Find the full schedule online.

What to expect: Immediately after the sessions, authors hold signings in the book sales tent in the main Festival Marketplace.

You must purchase the book at the festival's tent through Nowhere Bookshop to have your copy signed.

If you go: The festival is free, but parking at the Central Library garage costs $5 on Saturday.