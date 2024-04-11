Inside the Loop

Shiner owner Carlos Alvarez, who is also credited with bringing Modelo and Corona to the U.S. and was a major San Antonio philanthropist, has died. (SA Report)

🗃️ San Antonio-based USAA laid off another 200 employees, though it's unclear how many of the affected positions are in the city. (Express-News 🔒)

🎸 Aerosmith's farewell tour, which had been planned for last fall, will come to Frost Bank Center on Nov. 3. (SA Current)

🦇 A National Geographic explorer found that bats in a cave near San Antonio didn't react when daytime temporarily turned to night during Monday's solar eclipse. (National Geographic)