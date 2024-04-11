Inside the Loop
Shiner owner Carlos Alvarez, who is also credited with bringing Modelo and Corona to the U.S. and was a major San Antonio philanthropist, has died. (SA Report)
🗃️ San Antonio-based USAA laid off another 200 employees, though it's unclear how many of the affected positions are in the city. (Express-News 🔒)
🎸 Aerosmith's farewell tour, which had been planned for last fall, will come to Frost Bank Center on Nov. 3. (SA Current)
🦇 A National Geographic explorer found that bats in a cave near San Antonio didn't react when daytime temporarily turned to night during Monday's solar eclipse. (National Geographic)
Subscribe for more Axios San Antonio in your inbox.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.