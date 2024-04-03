Apr 3, 2024 - Food and Drink
🍹 1 total eclipse cocktail to go
As the solar eclipse nears, restaurants and bars have a plethora of themed food and drinks to offer.
- Here's one take on a cocktail from the Cibolo Moon restaurant inside the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 ounces bourbon
- ¾ ounce fig vanilla simple syrup
- 2 lemon halves
- 3-5 mint leaves
- 3-4 blackberries
Directions:
- Muddle simple syrup, lemons, mint and blackberries
- Shake
- Double strain
- Top with club soda and Sprite
🥂 Cheers to the eclipse and enjoy.
