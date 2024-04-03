Apr 3, 2024 - Food and Drink

🍹 1 total eclipse cocktail to go

A red-pink cocktail garnished with mint, lemon and blackberry and a straw sits in front of a waterfall outside.

The Total Eclipse cocktail from the bartenders at Cibolo Moon. Photo: Courtesy of JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

As the solar eclipse nears, restaurants and bars have a plethora of themed food and drinks to offer.

  • Here's one take on a cocktail from the Cibolo Moon restaurant inside the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/4 ounces bourbon
  • ¾ ounce fig vanilla simple syrup
  • 2 lemon halves
  • 3-5 mint leaves
  • 3-4 blackberries

Directions:

  • Muddle simple syrup, lemons, mint and blackberries
  • Shake
  • Double strain
  • Top with club soda and Sprite

🥂 Cheers to the eclipse and enjoy.

