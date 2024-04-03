🍹 1 total eclipse cocktail to go

As the solar eclipse nears, restaurants and bars have a plethora of themed food and drinks to offer.

Here's one take on a cocktail from the Cibolo Moon restaurant

Ingredients:

1 1/4 ounces bourbon

¾ ounce fig vanilla simple syrup

2 lemon halves

3-5 mint leaves

3-4 blackberries

Directions:

Muddle simple syrup, lemons, mint and blackberries

Shake

Double strain

Top with club soda and Sprite

🥂 Cheers to the eclipse and enjoy.