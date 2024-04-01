Apr 1, 2024 - Food and Drink

Hash Kitchen reveals plans for San Antonio locations

An image of a giant french toast topped with fruit and drizzled with syrup. Another image of a bloody mary with a plethora of toppings.

Banana split French toast and a big bloody mary. Photos: Courtesy of Hash Kitchen

Some of Hash Kitchen's first Texas locations will be right here in San Antonio.

Catch up quick: Hash Kitchen is known for its flashy brunch aesthetic, build-your-own bloody mary bars and Instagram-worthy decor.

  • If you need a better visual, the restaurant calls itself "the home of turntables and mimosas."
  • Hash Kitchen has locations throughout Arizona. There's also a restaurant in Utah.

The latest: Briana Stewart, a spokesperson for the brand, tells Axios two locations are coming to San Antonio.

  • A location at 2611 Broadway (formerly the Fiesta Commission office and store) is expected to open this fall.
  • Meanwhile, a second restaurant at 5534 N. 1604 West is planned to open in summer 2025.

Zoom out: Restaurants in Pearland and Fort Worth are also in the works, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

What we're watching: If the food is as dance-worthy as this viral TikTok makes it seem.

