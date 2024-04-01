Hash Kitchen reveals plans for San Antonio locations

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Some of Hash Kitchen's first Texas locations will be right here in San Antonio. Catch up quick: Hash Kitchen is known for its flashy brunch aesthetic, build-your-own bloody mary bars and Instagram-worthy decor.

If you need a better visual, the restaurant calls itself "the home of turntables and mimosas."

Hash Kitchen has locations throughout Arizona. There's also a restaurant in Utah.

The latest: Briana Stewart, a spokesperson for the brand, tells Axios two locations are coming to San Antonio.

A location at 2611 Broadway (formerly the Fiesta Commission office and store) is expected to open this fall.

Meanwhile, a second restaurant at 5534 N. 1604 West is planned to open in summer 2025.

Zoom out: Restaurants in Pearland and Fort Worth are also in the works, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

What we're watching: If the food is as dance-worthy as this viral TikTok makes it seem.