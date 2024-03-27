Offset to bring off-tour show to San Antonio

Share on email (opens in new window)

San Antonio is getting an Offset show without a tour date. Photo: Robert Okine via Getty Images

San Antonio isn't officially on Offset's Set It Off tour, but the former Migos rapper will pop up at Smoke Skybar in between his Dallas and Houston shows next month. The latest: Smoke Skybar announced the 18-and-up April 6 show this week.

Early bird tickets are $40 and VIP pit access is $60.

Between the lines: The shows mark the first time that Offset is touring without Quavo and Takeoff, who was murdered in 2022.

What they're saying: Offset called his tour a "journey into (his) mind," according to Billboard.