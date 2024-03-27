Mar 27, 2024 - Things to Do

Offset to bring off-tour show to San Antonio

headshot
Rapper Offset stands on a stage, illuminated by spotlights while fans hold up their phones for photos.

San Antonio is getting an Offset show without a tour date. Photo: Robert Okine via Getty Images

San Antonio isn't officially on Offset's Set It Off tour, but the former Migos rapper will pop up at Smoke Skybar in between his Dallas and Houston shows next month.

The latest: Smoke Skybar announced the 18-and-up April 6 show this week.

Between the lines: The shows mark the first time that Offset is touring without Quavo and Takeoff, who was murdered in 2022.

What they're saying: Offset called his tour a "journey into (his) mind," according to Billboard.

