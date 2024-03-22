Updated 1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Neon Moon rock bar will be The Squeezebox's successor

A marquee for the former Squeezebox reads "SQZ ME..7 YRS."

The Squeezebox will be replaced with a rock bar. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The St. Mary's Strip is set to welcome a new rock bar called Neon Moon.

Catch up quick: Cream Cocktail Lounge, the same minds behind Libros, announced via Instagram on Thursday that its next venture would add "a little guitar" to the former home of The Squeezebox.

Flashback: The Squeezebox closed in July after seven years. It was a St. Mary's Strip staple known for showcasing Latino legends like Sunny Ozuna and Santiago Jiménez.

  • At the time, owner Aaron Peña said that years of construction on The Strip was the "final death blow" for the bar.

The vibe: Owner Simon Guerra tells Axios that Neon Moon will be a "country rock karaoke bar."

  • A pergola and TVs will be added for "patio vibes," he added.

What's next: The bar is expected to open in June.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from owner Simon Guerra.

