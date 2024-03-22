Neon Moon rock bar will be The Squeezebox's successor

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Squeezebox will be replaced with a rock bar. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The St. Mary's Strip is set to welcome a new rock bar called Neon Moon. Catch up quick: Cream Cocktail Lounge, the same minds behind Libros, announced via Instagram on Thursday that its next venture would add "a little guitar" to the former home of The Squeezebox.

Flashback: The Squeezebox closed in July after seven years. It was a St. Mary's Strip staple known for showcasing Latino legends like Sunny Ozuna and Santiago Jiménez.

At the time, owner Aaron Peña said that years of construction on The Strip was the "final death blow" for the bar.

The vibe: Owner Simon Guerra tells Axios that Neon Moon will be a "country rock karaoke bar."

A pergola and TVs will be added for "patio vibes," he added.

What's next: The bar is expected to open in June.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from owner Simon Guerra.