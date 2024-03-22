Neon Moon rock bar will be The Squeezebox's successor
The St. Mary's Strip is set to welcome a new rock bar called Neon Moon.
Catch up quick: Cream Cocktail Lounge, the same minds behind Libros, announced via Instagram on Thursday that its next venture would add "a little guitar" to the former home of The Squeezebox.
Flashback: The Squeezebox closed in July after seven years. It was a St. Mary's Strip staple known for showcasing Latino legends like Sunny Ozuna and Santiago Jiménez.
- At the time, owner Aaron Peña said that years of construction on The Strip was the "final death blow" for the bar.
The vibe: Owner Simon Guerra tells Axios that Neon Moon will be a "country rock karaoke bar."
- A pergola and TVs will be added for "patio vibes," he added.
What's next: The bar is expected to open in June.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from owner Simon Guerra.
