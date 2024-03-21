Mar 21, 2024 - Things to Do

Where to find bluebonnets, wildflowers around San Antonio

Bluebonnets in a grassy field.

Bluebonnets at the San Antonio Botanical Garden last year. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

The beginning of what's expected to be a beautiful wildflower season in our neck of Texas is upon us.

The latest: Some home gardeners and eager onlookers have probably already spotted some bluebonnets and other wildflowers cropping up in their yards or around town.

  • But April is typically the peak wildflower month.

Catch up quick: We've finally seen enough rainfall to encourage wildflower growth this spring.

Zoom in: We rounded up some great spots to see wildflowers around San Antonio and the Hill Country this year.

  • Along U.S. 281: As soon as you cross over Loop 1604 and head north into the Hill Country, the roadside gets a lot more beautiful.
  • The San Antonio Botanical Garden: You don't have to leave the city for a great show of bluebonnets.
  • Wildseed Farms: This wildflower farm and vineyard in Fredericksburg is always a good bet.
  • Burnet: A little more out of the way, but the annual Bluebonnet Festival here (April 12-14 this year) is always a draw.
  • The Willow City Loop north of Fredericksburg through the Hill Country.
  • Around the San Antonio Missions: You can sometimes find bluebonnet, Indian blanket, baby blue eyes and Turk's cap.
  • Local parks: McAllister, Eisenhower, Friedrich Wilderness and Government Canyon parks are all safe bets for wildflower hunting.

What's next: Do you have a favorite locale or highway drive for wildflowers that we didn't list? A photo you want to share?

Worthy of your time: This beautiful, statewide guide to wildflowers from Texas Highways.

