Where to find bluebonnets, wildflowers around San Antonio
The beginning of what's expected to be a beautiful wildflower season in our neck of Texas is upon us.
The latest: Some home gardeners and eager onlookers have probably already spotted some bluebonnets and other wildflowers cropping up in their yards or around town.
- But April is typically the peak wildflower month.
Catch up quick: We've finally seen enough rainfall to encourage wildflower growth this spring.
Zoom in: We rounded up some great spots to see wildflowers around San Antonio and the Hill Country this year.
- Along U.S. 281: As soon as you cross over Loop 1604 and head north into the Hill Country, the roadside gets a lot more beautiful.
- The San Antonio Botanical Garden: You don't have to leave the city for a great show of bluebonnets.
- Wildseed Farms: This wildflower farm and vineyard in Fredericksburg is always a good bet.
- Burnet: A little more out of the way, but the annual Bluebonnet Festival here (April 12-14 this year) is always a draw.
- The Willow City Loop north of Fredericksburg through the Hill Country.
- Around the San Antonio Missions: You can sometimes find bluebonnet, Indian blanket, baby blue eyes and Turk's cap.
- Local parks: McAllister, Eisenhower, Friedrich Wilderness and Government Canyon parks are all safe bets for wildflower hunting.
What's next: Do you have a favorite locale or highway drive for wildflowers that we didn't list? A photo you want to share?
- Email [email protected] and let us know.
Worthy of your time: This beautiful, statewide guide to wildflowers from Texas Highways.
