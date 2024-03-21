Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bluebonnets at the San Antonio Botanical Garden last year. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

The beginning of what's expected to be a beautiful wildflower season in our neck of Texas is upon us. The latest: Some home gardeners and eager onlookers have probably already spotted some bluebonnets and other wildflowers cropping up in their yards or around town.

But April is typically the peak wildflower month.

Catch up quick: We've finally seen enough rainfall to encourage wildflower growth this spring.

Zoom in: We rounded up some great spots to see wildflowers around San Antonio and the Hill Country this year.

Along U.S. 281: As soon as you cross over Loop 1604 and head north into the Hill Country, the roadside gets a lot more beautiful.

The San Antonio Botanical Garden: You don't have to leave the city for a great show of bluebonnets.

Wildseed Farms: This wildflower farm and vineyard in Fredericksburg is always a good bet.

Burnet: A little more out of the way, but the annual Bluebonnet Festival here (April 12-14 this year) is always a draw.

The Willow City Loop north of Fredericksburg through the Hill Country.

Around the San Antonio Missions: You can sometimes find bluebonnet, Indian blanket, baby blue eyes and Turk's cap.

Local parks: McAllister, Eisenhower, Friedrich Wilderness and Government Canyon parks are all safe bets for wildflower hunting.

What's next: Do you have a favorite locale or highway drive for wildflowers that we didn't list? A photo you want to share?

Email [email protected] and let us know.

Worthy of your time: This beautiful, statewide guide to wildflowers from Texas Highways.