San Antonio's beloved TJ's Hamburgers returns

Customers walk into a brick restaurant with a metal red roof.

Dinnertime rush at TJ's. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Beloved burger joint TJ's Hamburgers is open for business again on the South Side.

Catch up quick: The restaurant abruptly closed in October after 50 years of business.

Driving the news: This week, social media ignited with chatter about the restaurant's grand reopening. We drove by to see it for ourselves — same place, same look, same dinner rush, new owners.

What they're saying: Sabra Carruthers, granddaughter of original owner Thomas Carruthers, tells Axios the new owners have longtime TJ's worker Eva Garcia on their side.

  • "She worked for us for over 30 years. She knows all the recipes and ins and outs. She's the real MVP," Sabra Carruthers tells Axios.
  • Carruthers says Garcia will work there part-time to help the new team get the restaurant off the ground.

The bottom line: Customers can expect the classic burger taste that made TJ's Hamburgers an institution.

💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: TJ's was a staple of my childhood. I have vivid memories of the original location – water cooler attached to the wall and all – and my mom bringing home a white bag of quarter pounders (and maybe a Frito pie if I was lucky) after a long day of work.

  • Here's hoping TJ's is around for generations to come.

Stop by: 2323 W. Southcross Boulevard.

🌱

San Antoniopostcard

🌱

