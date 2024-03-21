San Antonio's beloved TJ's Hamburgers returns
Beloved burger joint TJ's Hamburgers is open for business again on the South Side.
Catch up quick: The restaurant abruptly closed in October after 50 years of business.
Driving the news: This week, social media ignited with chatter about the restaurant's grand reopening. We drove by to see it for ourselves — same place, same look, same dinner rush, new owners.
What they're saying: Sabra Carruthers, granddaughter of original owner Thomas Carruthers, tells Axios the new owners have longtime TJ's worker Eva Garcia on their side.
- "She worked for us for over 30 years. She knows all the recipes and ins and outs. She's the real MVP," Sabra Carruthers tells Axios.
- Carruthers says Garcia will work there part-time to help the new team get the restaurant off the ground.
The bottom line: Customers can expect the classic burger taste that made TJ's Hamburgers an institution.
💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: TJ's was a staple of my childhood. I have vivid memories of the original location – water cooler attached to the wall and all – and my mom bringing home a white bag of quarter pounders (and maybe a Frito pie if I was lucky) after a long day of work.
- Here's hoping TJ's is around for generations to come.
Stop by: 2323 W. Southcross Boulevard.
