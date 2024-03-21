Share on email (opens in new window)

Beloved burger joint TJ's Hamburgers is open for business again on the South Side. Catch up quick: The restaurant abruptly closed in October after 50 years of business.

Driving the news: This week, social media ignited with chatter about the restaurant's grand reopening. We drove by to see it for ourselves — same place, same look, same dinner rush, new owners.

What they're saying: Sabra Carruthers, granddaughter of original owner Thomas Carruthers, tells Axios the new owners have longtime TJ's worker Eva Garcia on their side.

"She worked for us for over 30 years. She knows all the recipes and ins and outs. She's the real MVP," Sabra Carruthers tells Axios.

Carruthers says Garcia will work there part-time to help the new team get the restaurant off the ground.

The bottom line: Customers can expect the classic burger taste that made TJ's Hamburgers an institution.

💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: TJ's was a staple of my childhood. I have vivid memories of the original location – water cooler attached to the wall and all – and my mom bringing home a white bag of quarter pounders (and maybe a Frito pie if I was lucky) after a long day of work.

Here's hoping TJ's is around for generations to come.

Stop by: 2323 W. Southcross Boulevard.