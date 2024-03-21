Shiner's spirited evolution brings new lineup of liquors

Share on email (opens in new window)

After more than 100 years of crafting its cult-favorite beer, Shiner is adding spirits to its portfolio of pours. Catch up quick: The brewery launched K. Spoetzl Distillery on the property of the historic South Texas brewery last May.

Over the past year, the trio of spirits has been sold exclusively at the brewery.

Yes, but: Starting April 1, the vodka, moonshine (called Shiner Shine) and gin will be on shelves at all major stores throughout Dallas, including Spec's, Total Wine, Goody Goody and Twin Liquors.

Shiner plans to eventually stock the spirits in more stores in Texas, but, for now, San Antonians will have to make the 1.5-hour drive to the town.

The distillery, led by Jessica Michalec, is a small-batch operation, similar to the process used on the beer side of the company.

Throughout the entire production process, from mashing to alcohol collection, the distillery employs copper equipment. This includes a collection vessel, called a "grant," originally designed by legendary Shiner brewmaster Kosmos Spoetzl, for separating wort from grain during brewing.

Fun fact: All the spirits use the same artesian water — discovered in Shiner, Texas, in 1909 by Czech and German immigrants — that's used in the recipes for Shiner Beer.

Shiner Gin (43% ABV) is a recipe that Michalec says took Shiner about eight months to finalize. Like the beer, it uses Rio Grande Valley grapefruit peel and the same pecans used in the seasonal Holiday Cheer.

It also has Ashe juniper and botanicals native to Shiner.

Shiner Vodka (40% ABV) is distilled 20 times for the smoothest possible flavor.

Shiner Shine (45% ABV) uses a traditional mash blend of corn, rye and barley distilled in the copper pot. It has a smooth sweet finish.

Tom Fiorenzi, director of operations for the brewery and distillery, says the moonshine was a big seller during the holidays.

Shiner Bourbon is expected to be available by fall 2025.

What's next: Marketing director Nick Weiland says the objective is to get to other markets as quickly as possible.