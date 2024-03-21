Here's what's going on around the Alamo City this weekend.

Take advantage of extended hours, beautiful spring blooms and music at the San Antonio Botanical Garden's LUSH: Jazz and Jamboree from 7-10pm Thursday.

Your first drink is on the house.

Find your camisa negra for the Juanes concert at Aztec Theatre Friday. Doors open at 8pm.

Join the inaugural Todos Agua Water Festival at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center Friday through Sunday, celebrating water through music, poetry and art.

Experience the zoo's annual Monarch Fest Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm, featuring giveaways and special programming.

It's corn! The San Antonio Roasted Corn Festival, that is, celebrating everything elote on the far East Side from 10am to 7pm Saturday. Admission is free, but guests must pay for $10 parking.

Didn't catch Gloria Trevi at the Besame Mucho Festival? Catch her at the Freeman Coliseum Saturday at 8pm.

Laugh with a lineup of comedians including Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Tony Roberts and Teddy Carpenter at the San Antonio Comedy Festival which will be hosted at the Tobin Center at 8pm Saturday.

Dance with Don Omar at the Frost Bank Center at 8pm Sunday.

Sample the tastes of Spain at the Paella Challenge at Mission County Park at noon Sunday.