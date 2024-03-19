Fiesta Fiesta finds new home at Alamodome

Share on email (opens in new window)

Fiesta Fiesta, the official kickoff to San Antonio's largest event, will be hosted at the Alamodome's H-E-B Plaza this year for the first time. Driving the news: Steve Rosenauer, executive director of the Fiesta Commission, announced the relocation Tuesday during a media day.

The 10-day-long event is less than a month away.

The intrigue: Rosenauer did not provide a reason for the move.

Flashback: The free party was hosted in front of the Alamo and Hemisfair for years before it moved to Travis Park last year.

Some Fiesta fans were not enthusiastic about the change, which moved the celebration away from the center of downtown.

The decision was prompted by construction at Hemisfair.

What's next: Fiesta Fiesta will take place on April 18. It is free to attend.