Mar 19, 2024 - Culture

Fiesta Fiesta finds new home at Alamodome

headshot
A view of the Tower of Americas with a miniature version of the landmark.

The usual Fiesta Fiesta sights. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Fiesta Fiesta, the official kickoff to San Antonio's largest event, will be hosted at the Alamodome's H-E-B Plaza this year for the first time.

Driving the news: Steve Rosenauer, executive director of the Fiesta Commission, announced the relocation Tuesday during a media day.

  • The 10-day-long event is less than a month away.

The intrigue: Rosenauer did not provide a reason for the move.

Flashback: The free party was hosted in front of the Alamo and Hemisfair for years before it moved to Travis Park last year.

  • Some Fiesta fans were not enthusiastic about the change, which moved the celebration away from the center of downtown.
  • The decision was prompted by construction at Hemisfair.

What's next: Fiesta Fiesta will take place on April 18. It is free to attend.

  • Guests can expect live music, medal buying and swapping, food and drinks for sale and lots of cascaron-cracking.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more