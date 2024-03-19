Mar 19, 2024 - Culture
Fiesta Fiesta finds new home at Alamodome
Fiesta Fiesta, the official kickoff to San Antonio's largest event, will be hosted at the Alamodome's H-E-B Plaza this year for the first time.
Driving the news: Steve Rosenauer, executive director of the Fiesta Commission, announced the relocation Tuesday during a media day.
- The 10-day-long event is less than a month away.
The intrigue: Rosenauer did not provide a reason for the move.
Flashback: The free party was hosted in front of the Alamo and Hemisfair for years before it moved to Travis Park last year.
- Some Fiesta fans were not enthusiastic about the change, which moved the celebration away from the center of downtown.
- The decision was prompted by construction at Hemisfair.
What's next: Fiesta Fiesta will take place on April 18. It is free to attend.
- Guests can expect live music, medal buying and swapping, food and drinks for sale and lots of cascaron-cracking.
