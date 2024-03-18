Mar 18, 2024 - Music
Agarita Loft opens in Southtown as a haven for artists
Agarita Loft is Southtown's new space for intimate gatherings, lectures, rehearsals and more.
Catch up quick: Agarita, a local chamber ensemble, opened the space at 724 S. Alamo Street last month.
- The 1,300-square-foot creative event space is equipped with a Steinway piano and has room for an art gallery.
What they're saying: Marisa Bushman, executive director and violist, calls the loft a "cultural hub" where artists and the community can engage.
What's next: A piano-focused discussion by Agarita pianist Daniel Anastasio is happening Tuesday at 6:30pm.
- Free tickets are available here.
