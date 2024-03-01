5 San Antonio restaurants to try for Lent

Share on email (opens in new window)

If you're observing Lent by not eating meat on Fridays, or you're just craving good seafood, San Antonio has many options to try. 🎣 Catch up fast: San Antonians have their go-to's for Lent, like Rudy's Seafood, El Bucanero and Fred's Fish Fry. But we have some options for fresh Friday plans.

Shiro

Nigiri and rolls at Shiro. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The Japanese bistro has plenty of meat-free small plates, meals like Chilean sea bass, sushi and "go green" rolls.

El Jefe Baja Style

Fresh ceviche from El Jefe. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The Mariscos food truck parked outside Porta Rossa serves award-winning ceviche as well as aguachile and shrimp tacos.

Leche de Tigre

Nikkei with a cocktail. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

There's also Peruvian ceviche. Enter Leche de Tigre, which was recently named one of Texas' best new restaurants. The Southtown spot serves a full menu of ceviches.

Nikkei, which has yellowfin tuna as the base, is always a crowd-pleaser.

The Lighthouse Seafood

A plate of ceviche from The Lighthouse. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The Woodlawn area's laid-back spot for delicious seafood has a long list of options, including fried or broiled platters, fish sandwiches and — you guessed it — ceviche (my favorite).

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery

Fried snapper throats from Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The Pearl restaurant isn't primarily for seafood, but it serves great appetizers like snapper throats and calamari, and entrees like cracker-crusted redfish with crab (another favorite).