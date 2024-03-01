Mar 1, 2024 - News

5 San Antonio restaurants to try for Lent

If you're observing Lent by not eating meat on Fridays, or you're just craving good seafood, San Antonio has many options to try.

🎣 Catch up fast: San Antonians have their go-to's for Lent, like Rudy's Seafood, El Bucanero and Fred's Fish Fry. But we have some options for fresh Friday plans.

Shiro

Plates of sushi arranged on a white table.
Nigiri and rolls at Shiro. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The Japanese bistro has plenty of meat-free small plates, meals like Chilean sea bass, sushi and "go green" rolls.

El Jefe Baja Style

A white plate filled with chunks of fish and vegetables.
Fresh ceviche from El Jefe. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The Mariscos food truck parked outside Porta Rossa serves award-winning ceviche as well as aguachile and shrimp tacos.

Leche de Tigre

A round plate filled with chunks of tuna and avocado beside a brightly colored cocktail.
Nikkei with a cocktail. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

There's also Peruvian ceviche. Enter Leche de Tigre, which was recently named one of Texas' best new restaurants. The Southtown spot serves a full menu of ceviches.

  • Nikkei, which has yellowfin tuna as the base, is always a crowd-pleaser.

The Lighthouse Seafood

A bowl of fish and veggies served with corn chips.
A plate of ceviche from The Lighthouse. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The Woodlawn area's laid-back spot for delicious seafood has a long list of options, including fried or broiled platters, fish sandwiches and — you guessed it — ceviche (my favorite).

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery

Fried fish tails arranged on a basket.
Fried snapper throats from Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The Pearl restaurant isn't primarily for seafood, but it serves great appetizers like snapper throats and calamari, and entrees like cracker-crusted redfish with crab (another favorite).

