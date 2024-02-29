Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on around the Alamo City this weekend. Enjoy First Friday at Contemporary at Blue Star, which is premiering two new exhibitions, 6-9pm Friday.

Admission is free.

Get your pet vaccinated and microchipped for free, beginning at 8am Saturday in Brackenridge Park.

Clear your mind with a free yoga class, 9am Saturday at Phil Hardberger Park.

Stop by Clear Light Coffee Co. after for a free drip coffee.

Run, walk or jog a 5k and then celebrate at Vista Brewing's East Side taproom, 11am Saturday.

The $35 registration includes a beer and some swag.

Honor Texas Independence Day with live music, drink specials and free food while supplies last at Pinkerton's Barbecue, 11am-2pm Saturday.

Bring your appetite to the Rumi & Turkish Food Festival, noon-4pm Saturday at the Raindrop Foundation.

RSVP for free online.

Celebrate Alamo Beer Co.'s ninth birthday, noon-10pm Saturday at the East Side brewery.

There will be a limited edition beer, special glassware, a birthday cake, a food truck and live music starting at 6pm.

Enjoy a night of traditional mariachi, trio, norteño and more at Jaime's Place, beginning at 6pm Saturday.

Tickets are $20.

Head to The Briscoe Western Art Museum for free admission on Locals Day, 10am-5pm Sunday.