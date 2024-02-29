Here's what's going on around the Alamo City this weekend.
Enjoy First Friday at Contemporary at Blue Star, which is premiering two new exhibitions, 6-9pm Friday.
Get your pet vaccinated and microchipped for free, beginning at 8am Saturday in Brackenridge Park.
Clear your mind with a free yoga class, 9am Saturday at Phil Hardberger Park.
- Stop by Clear Light Coffee Co. after for a free drip coffee.
Run, walk or jog a 5k and then celebrate at Vista Brewing's East Side taproom, 11am Saturday.
Honor Texas Independence Day with live music, drink specials and free food while supplies last at Pinkerton's Barbecue, 11am-2pm Saturday.
Bring your appetite to the Rumi & Turkish Food Festival, noon-4pm Saturday at the Raindrop Foundation.
Celebrate Alamo Beer Co.'s ninth birthday, noon-10pm Saturday at the East Side brewery.
- There will be a limited edition beer, special glassware, a birthday cake, a food truck and live music starting at 6pm.
Enjoy a night of traditional mariachi, trio, norteño and more at Jaime's Place, beginning at 6pm Saturday.
Head to The Briscoe Western Art Museum for free admission on Locals Day, 10am-5pm Sunday.