While downtown is getting CommonDesk, a new coworking space, the persistence of remote work has sparked the rise of well-appointed spaces fusing work with fitness and leisure. Why it matters: A raft of data strongly implies workers are still productive outside traditional office confines. But some employees are balking at working continuously at home or in loud coffee shops, Axios' Javier E. David reports.

Enter Life Time, an upscale health club operator with over 150 domestic locations, all strategically positioned in wealthy suburbs nationwide.

How it works: The self-described "athletic country club" caters to white-collar workers, combining workspaces with high-end, family-friendly fitness facilities.

Life Time's facilities vary from location to location, but amenities include top-of-the-line gym equipment, fitness classes, juice bars and even spas. Those perks don't come cheap: Local memberships start at $179 monthly.

Zoom in: San Antonio's two locations recently added "work club lounge" areas within the gyms, which are smaller than the company's 15-location lineup of premium coworking spaces.

Tina Toquica, general manager of The Rim location, told the Express-News that the lounge is always occupied.

What they're saying: People are sending a message that "I don't want work to be separate from other places in my life. I want it to be stitched together with other things," Jamie Hodari, CEO of global coworking company Industrious, tells Axios.

The bottom line: Employees generally want workspaces that fit better with active personal lives after an era of long commutes that meant a firewall between the office and the gym and leisure time.