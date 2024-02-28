Enter Life Time, an upscale health club operator with over 150 domestic locations, all strategically positioned in wealthy suburbs nationwide.
How it works: The self-described "athletic country club" caters to white-collar workers, combining workspaces with high-end, family-friendly fitness facilities.
Life Time's facilities vary from location to location, but amenities include top-of-the-line gym equipment, fitness classes, juice bars and even spas. Those perks don't come cheap: Local memberships start at $179 monthly.
Tina Toquica, general manager of The Rim location, told the Express-News that the lounge is always occupied.
What they're saying: People are sending a message that "I don't want work to be separate from other places in my life. I want it to be stitched together with other things," Jamie Hodari, CEO of global coworking company Industrious, tells Axios.
The bottom line: Employees generally want workspaces that fit better with active personal lives after an era of long commutes that meant a firewall between the office and the gym and leisure time.