A Marfa-like art installation honoring Victor Wembanyama's new ambassadorial role with Louis Vuitton just dropped in San Antonio.

The latest: The tiny structure featuring the luxury brand's name, logo and Wemby's photo was an overnight Instagram hit over the weekend.

Local artist Andy Benavides, or @andyb1906, created the concept, according to Jordan Howenstine, director of basketball communications for the Spurs.

The intrigue: The roadside art carries a bit of mystery and secrecy. Instagram account Southtown Culture boosted the roadside structure on Saturday with a hint that it could be found on the "Street of Flowers."