The Spurs returned from their three-week Rodeo Road Trip with new merch. Driving the news: Guard Devin Vassell, who has a clothing brand called Unrecognized to Unforgettable, worked with the Spurs on a 10-item line of T-shirts, hoodies, crewnecks, shorts, a leather jacket and more.

The drop will debut at the Spurs Fan Shop at Frost Bank Center on Thursday, coinciding with the team's first game back in town since Feb. 3.

Fans will be able to shop the items on SpursFanShop at 10am Friday.

Prices range from $49.99-$249.99.

The intrigue: Only 124 jackets, which feature the San Antonio skyline, will be produced to honor Vassell's jersey number, 24.

The Spurs say many of Vassell's teammates have been sporting his line during their travels on the Rodeo Road Trip.

What they're saying: "Each piece blends my personal fashion flow with the team and city that has embraced me and showed so much love since I became a professional. I can't wait to see my Spurs family representing in style," Vassell said in a statement.