One of World's Best Bars coming to San Antonio

Rayo will bring drinks like this to San Antonio. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Harrison Communications

One of the world's most esteemed bars is coming to Sojourn next week for a "Rayo Renaissance."

What's happening: Rayo Cocktail Bar, which was ranked No. 72 in the world and No. 17 in North America by World's 50 Best Bars for 2023, will take over the downtown bar at 7pm Monday.

Details: Acclaimed bartenders Alvaro Garcia and Tito Pin-Perez will be behind the bar for the takeover.

Drinks from the original menu, like a mazapán old fashioned and zamora spritz, will be available.

The takeover will be open to the public, with no cover charge.

Reservations can be made online.

The intrigue: Rayo Cocktail Bar channels the Mexican mystique of the legend of the goddess Mayahuel, who is embodied as an agave plant, into a modern mixology experience.