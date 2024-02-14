Data: LendingTree; Map: Alice Feng/Axios Single women own more homes than single men in Texas and throughout the United States. Why it matters: Sixty years ago, women couldn't even get a credit card or a mortgage without a male cosigner.

State of play: Census Bureau data shows 10.7% of homes in Texas are owned by single women, compared with 8.5% by single men, Axios' Brianna Crane and Alice Feng report.

Nationally, single women own roughly 13% of owner-occupied homes, versus 10.2% by single men.

By the numbers: In 1990, less than a third of U.S. households (married and single) were headed by women. In 2021, the majority (51%) of households reported being women-headed.

Reality check: Opportunity isn't equal. Single Latina and Black women have the lowest homeownership rates of any group in the U.S., according to an analysis by the National Women's Law Center released in November.