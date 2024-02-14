Share on email (opens in new window)

If a rom-com was set in San Antonio, Eddie and Debbie Landa's meet cute in the aisles of H-E-B could serve as the perfect inspiration. Context: The couple met 41 years ago at the Deco District H-E-B. They've been inseparable ever since and now have three daughters and four grandkids.

Flashback: To Jan. 9, 1983, for this true Combo Loco. Eddie was making a quick H-E-B run for some trash bags so he could rake leaves before the Dallas Cowboys game.

That's when he spotted Debbie in the parking lot, riding shotgun in her mom's car.

She first set eyes on him in the shavers aisle.

The paths of the eventual soulmates repeatedly crossed as they navigated the store.

Debbie now admits to Axios that it wasn't mere coincidence; she may have strategically adjusted her shopping route to catch glimpses of Eddie.

A wave of disappointment washed over her when she spotted him in the checkout lane. She feared it would be a missed connection.

Yes, but: When she went back to the car, she found a note on the windshield.

"I'd like to meet girl in white top and jeans. Very pretty," Eddie wrote, leaving his number.

Eddie skipped his chores and sat by the phone all evening, waiting for Debbie to call. He remembers her call coming in around 9pm.

The young couple with the note that made it all happen. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The Landas will celebrate 39 years of marriage in March.

Eddie buys Debbie a "Happy Day We Met" cake from H-E-B every Jan. 9 to celebrate their cart-to-heart meeting.

What they're saying: The couple agrees singles should skip the apps and try to meet people organically.

"If you want to meet a cute guy, go at 7pm in the frozen food aisle, because there are single guys looking for something to eat. Sashay along and bat an eye or two," Debbie jokes.

The bottom line: H-E-B's Super Bowl commercial was right — every aisle is a chance to fall in love.