Here are Texas' ties to Super Bowl 2024

Animated illustration of the football in the Super Bowl trophy turning into the state of Texas.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Although a Texas team isn't contending in the Super Bowl, the Lone Star state is represented by players from the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Zoom in: 49ers offensive lineman Spencer Burford is San Antonio through and through.

  • He played at Wagner High School before playing at the University of Texas at San Antonio until he was drafted in 2022. Go Runners!

State of play: It's widely known that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is from Tyler and played for Texas Tech.

What they're saying: Texas Tech University president Lawrence Schovanec tells Axios he has "tremendous pride" that Mahomes is a Red Raider.

  • "Mahomes embodies the values of Texas Tech University and the characteristics of our students and alumni," he says.

Yes, but: There are a few more Texas names in the big game's roster.

Chiefs

  • Linebacker Nick Bolton was born in Frisco, where he played for Lone Star High School.
  • Offensive lineman Lucas Niang played for Texas Christian University. He played in San Antonio's Valero Alamo Bowl in 2017.
  • Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu is from Rowlett and played for the University of Texas. He unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury in the AFC Championship.
  • Wide receiver Rashee Rice is from North Richland Hills and attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
  • Defensive end BJ Thompson played for Baylor University and Stephen F. Austin University.

49ers

  • Center Jake Brendel was raised in Plano.
  • Safety Tashaun Gipson was raised in Dallas, where he attended Kimball High School.
  • Offensive lineman Matt Pryor is originally from California but attended TCU. He also played in the 2017 Alamo Bowl.
  • Offensive tackle Trent Williams is from Longview.
  • Tight end Brayden Willis grew up in Arlington, where he attended James Martin High School.
  • Linebacker Dee Winters is from Burton, located between Austin and Houston. He also played for TCU.
