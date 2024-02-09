1 hour ago - Sports
Here are Texas' ties to Super Bowl 2024
Although a Texas team isn't contending in the Super Bowl, the Lone Star state is represented by players from the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
Zoom in: 49ers offensive lineman Spencer Burford is San Antonio through and through.
- He played at Wagner High School before playing at the University of Texas at San Antonio until he was drafted in 2022. Go Runners!
State of play: It's widely known that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is from Tyler and played for Texas Tech.
What they're saying: Texas Tech University president Lawrence Schovanec tells Axios he has "tremendous pride" that Mahomes is a Red Raider.
- "Mahomes embodies the values of Texas Tech University and the characteristics of our students and alumni," he says.
Yes, but: There are a few more Texas names in the big game's roster.
Chiefs
- Linebacker Nick Bolton was born in Frisco, where he played for Lone Star High School.
- Offensive lineman Lucas Niang played for Texas Christian University. He played in San Antonio's Valero Alamo Bowl in 2017.
- Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu is from Rowlett and played for the University of Texas. He unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury in the AFC Championship.
- Wide receiver Rashee Rice is from North Richland Hills and attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
- Defensive end BJ Thompson played for Baylor University and Stephen F. Austin University.
49ers
- Center Jake Brendel was raised in Plano.
- Safety Tashaun Gipson was raised in Dallas, where he attended Kimball High School.
- Offensive lineman Matt Pryor is originally from California but attended TCU. He also played in the 2017 Alamo Bowl.
- Offensive tackle Trent Williams is from Longview.
- Tight end Brayden Willis grew up in Arlington, where he attended James Martin High School.
- Linebacker Dee Winters is from Burton, located between Austin and Houston. He also played for TCU.
