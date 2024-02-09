Share on email (opens in new window)

Although a Texas team isn't contending in the Super Bowl, the Lone Star state is represented by players from the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Zoom in: 49ers offensive lineman Spencer Burford is San Antonio through and through.

He played at Wagner High School before playing at the University of Texas at San Antonio until he was drafted in 2022. Go Runners!

State of play: It's widely known that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is from Tyler and played for Texas Tech.

What they're saying: Texas Tech University president Lawrence Schovanec tells Axios he has "tremendous pride" that Mahomes is a Red Raider.

"Mahomes embodies the values of Texas Tech University and the characteristics of our students and alumni," he says.

Yes, but: There are a few more Texas names in the big game's roster.

Chiefs

Linebacker Nick Bolton was born in Frisco, where he played for Lone Star High School.

Offensive lineman Lucas Niang played for Texas Christian University. He played in San Antonio's Valero Alamo Bowl in 2017.

Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu is from Rowlett and played for the University of Texas. He unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury in the AFC Championship.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice is from North Richland Hills and attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Defensive end BJ Thompson played for Baylor University and Stephen F. Austin University.

49ers