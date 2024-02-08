Data: CDC; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Syphilis is surging in Bexar County and in Texas, mirroring a national trend of cases rising to their highest levels since the 1950s, new federal data shows.

Zoom in: Last month Metro Health released a surveillance report, showing the rate of syphilis cases in Bexar increased by 110.9% between 2011 and 2021.

The rate of cases in Bexar has consistently outpaced the state and national levels.

By the numbers: With 246.8 cases per 100,000 births, Texas had the 4th highest rate of congenital syphilis in the country, which is when the infection passes from mother to fetus.

New Mexico had the highest (355.3 cases per 100,000 live births), according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

Nearly 6 in 10 congenital syphilis cases were reported in just five states, the CDC said: Texas, California, Arizona, Florida and Louisiana.

Zoom out: Nationally syphilis cases increased 17% to more than 207,000 in 2022 and are up nearly 80% since 2018.

There were 3,755 cases of congenital syphilis in the U.S. in 2022, resulting in 282 stillbirths and infant deaths from a disease that is typically preventable with early detection and treatment.

What they're saying: The nation's efforts to combat sexually transmitted infections has reached "a tipping point," said Laura Bachmann, acting director of the CDC's division of STD prevention.