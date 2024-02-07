Share on email (opens in new window)

The New York Times is calling Tex-Mex the "MVP" of the Super Bowl menu, with items like Frito pies being the tastes of touchdowns.

Zoom in: Being that San Antonio is the birthplace of Fritos, it's fair to assume we have recipes featuring the corn chips in our culinary DNA.

So we tapped Blanca Aldaco, owner of longtime Mexican spot Aldaco's, to share her game day recipes for olive pico de gallo and arrachera.

What to get for the pico de gallo:

4 ounces of manzanilla olives (cut in half)

4 ounces of queen olives (cut in half)

4 ounces of kalamata olives (cut in half)

4 ounces of quartered artichoke hearts

2 ounces extra virgin olive oil

2 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice

2 finely chopped jalapeños

2 finely chopped green onions

2 ounces Maggi Jugo seasoning

Combine all ingredients. Add diced avocado before serving. Serve with toasted ciabatta and slices of parmesan or Swiss cheese (or maybe some Fritos?)

What to get for the arrachera a la brava

10 10-ounce strips of beef skirt

5 large garlic cloves

5 large jalapeños without stem

Half of a cilantro bunch

10 ounces fresh lime juice

3 ounces extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

Combine everything but the beef in a food processor and blend until smooth. Pour the marinade over the meat and refrigerate overnight then cook as desired.