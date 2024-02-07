27 mins ago - Food and Drink

Beloved San Antonio restaurants dish out expansion plans

A hand holds a plate with a round, cream-topped pastry on it.

A pastry from Extra Fine. Photo: Courtesy of Empty Stomach Group

Several restaurants in the San Antonio food scene announced expansions on Tuesday. Here's what's cooking.

Extra Fine 2.0: The Empty Stomach Group concept by chefs Jessica and John Philpot will have a second location at the Savoy Building downtown.

  • It's expected to open by early summer and will be similar to the Monte Vista original but will have more grab-and-go options.

Unnamed pizza plans: A pizza concept by Empty Stomach Group is also in the works. It will be located in the Rand Building, behind Double Standard.

  • Guests can expect an old-school, New York City-style slice shop with whole pies, pitchers of beer and a pinball machine. It's also expected to open by the summer.
The crusts of two pizzas in one frame.
The pizza quality people can expect. Photo: Courtesy of Empty Stomach Group

La Panadería: Brothers David and José Cáceres plan to expand with a new 6,600-square-foot location at 1011 N. Loop 1604 E. in Stone Oak in December and another in the former Fratello's building on Broadway, set to open by summer's end.

  • An "express" format of the popular restaurants will open at the La Cantera Shopping Center by the end of the summer.
A croissant with strawberries and piped icing in the middle.
A treat from La Panadería. Photo: Courtesy of Claire McCormack
