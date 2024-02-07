27 mins ago - Food and Drink
Beloved San Antonio restaurants dish out expansion plans
Several restaurants in the San Antonio food scene announced expansions on Tuesday. Here's what's cooking.
Extra Fine 2.0: The Empty Stomach Group concept by chefs Jessica and John Philpot will have a second location at the Savoy Building downtown.
- It's expected to open by early summer and will be similar to the Monte Vista original but will have more grab-and-go options.
Unnamed pizza plans: A pizza concept by Empty Stomach Group is also in the works. It will be located in the Rand Building, behind Double Standard.
- Guests can expect an old-school, New York City-style slice shop with whole pies, pitchers of beer and a pinball machine. It's also expected to open by the summer.
La Panadería: Brothers David and José Cáceres plan to expand with a new 6,600-square-foot location at 1011 N. Loop 1604 E. in Stone Oak in December and another in the former Fratello's building on Broadway, set to open by summer's end.
- An "express" format of the popular restaurants will open at the La Cantera Shopping Center by the end of the summer.
