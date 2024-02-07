Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Several restaurants in the San Antonio food scene announced expansions on Tuesday. Here's what's cooking.

Extra Fine 2.0: The Empty Stomach Group concept by chefs Jessica and John Philpot will have a second location at the Savoy Building downtown.

It's expected to open by early summer and will be similar to the Monte Vista original but will have more grab-and-go options.

Unnamed pizza plans: A pizza concept by Empty Stomach Group is also in the works. It will be located in the Rand Building, behind Double Standard.

Guests can expect an old-school, New York City-style slice shop with whole pies, pitchers of beer and a pinball machine. It's also expected to open by the summer.

The pizza quality people can expect. Photo: Courtesy of Empty Stomach Group

La Panadería: Brothers David and José Cáceres plan to expand with a new 6,600-square-foot location at 1011 N. Loop 1604 E. in Stone Oak in December and another in the former Fratello's building on Broadway, set to open by summer's end.

An "express" format of the popular restaurants will open at the La Cantera Shopping Center by the end of the summer.