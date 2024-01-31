Spurs, Wembanyama gear are NBA top-sellers

Share on email (opens in new window)

Wemby and his popular jersey. Photo: Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images

Looks like the excitement of drafting Victor Wembanyama, also known as Wembymania, catapulted the Spurs to the leaderboard for merchandise sales despite having one of their worst seasons in team history.

What's happening: The National Basketball Association and National Basketball Players Association announced a list of the league's most popular jerseys and team merchandise on Tuesday.

The lists are based on NBAStore.com sales for the first half of the 2023-2024 season.

Details: Wembanyama's No. 1 jersey landed in the 4th spot and the Spurs as a whole made the 9th spot for team merchandise sales.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's jersey is the top seller.

Los Angeles Lakers merchandise leads the top-selling overall merch list.

The intrigue: Wemby achieved the highest ranking on the Most Popular Jersey list for a rookie since Kristaps Porzinģis during the 2015-2016 season.

It's the first time since the 2017-2018 season that the Spurs made the top 10 Team Merchandise list.

The bottom line: Go Spurs go.