NOLA Brunch and Beignets reveals relocation plans

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's what the new location will look like. Photo: Courtesy of NOLA Brunch and Beignets

Broadway will soon get a bit of the Big Easy when NOLA Brunch and Beignets relocates to the River North area.

What's happening: The restaurant is scheduled to move to 1101 Broadway in spring 2024.

Operations manager Melissa Villanueva tells Axios the move from its current location at 720 E. Mistletoe Avenue will double the amount of space for the concept.

The new digs include a larger dining room, private event space, an expanded patio and a walk-up counter.

There will also be a dedicated parking lot, which the current location does not have.

Context: The local brunch favorite is known for fusing cajun and San Antonio flavors, which is represented with plates like cajun boudin chilaquiles.

NOLA also serves mimosas, Bloody Marys and beer.

The intrigue: Villanueva says the NOLA team is keeping specifics about the size and design of the new location "close to the vest" to maintain an element of surprise.

"It's not going to be like anything that is in San Antonio currently, as far as brunch goes. It's going to be very clean and reminiscent of New Orleans."

She says the added space will give the team more opportunities for special menu nights and an expanded menu of pastries and to-go items for the walk-up counter.

Flashback: Pieter Sypesteyn, who is originally from New Orleans, opened Where Y'at, a food truck, with his wife, Susan, in 2012.