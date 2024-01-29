NOLA Brunch and Beignets reveals relocation plans
Broadway will soon get a bit of the Big Easy when NOLA Brunch and Beignets relocates to the River North area.
What's happening: The restaurant is scheduled to move to 1101 Broadway in spring 2024.
- Operations manager Melissa Villanueva tells Axios the move from its current location at 720 E. Mistletoe Avenue will double the amount of space for the concept.
- The new digs include a larger dining room, private event space, an expanded patio and a walk-up counter.
- There will also be a dedicated parking lot, which the current location does not have.
Context: The local brunch favorite is known for fusing cajun and San Antonio flavors, which is represented with plates like cajun boudin chilaquiles.
- NOLA also serves mimosas, Bloody Marys and beer.
The intrigue: Villanueva says the NOLA team is keeping specifics about the size and design of the new location "close to the vest" to maintain an element of surprise.
- "It's not going to be like anything that is in San Antonio currently, as far as brunch goes. It's going to be very clean and reminiscent of New Orleans."
- She says the added space will give the team more opportunities for special menu nights and an expanded menu of pastries and to-go items for the walk-up counter.
Flashback: Pieter Sypesteyn, who is originally from New Orleans, opened Where Y'at, a food truck, with his wife, Susan, in 2012.
- The Sypesteyns expanded into the brick-and-mortar location in 2017.
- Villanueva says the owners decided on the Broadway move about a year ago, but the goal to expand to a larger location has been in the works for years.
