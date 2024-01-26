First look: Hopscotch San Antonio's new art

Share on email (opens in new window)

Hopscotch San Antonio, which has spawned loads of Instagram-worthy shots since opening in 2020, is unveiling five new immersive exhibits.

Driving the news: Hopscotch reopened Wednesday after being closed for two weeks for renovations.

New exhibits are:

"Onion Skin" by Olivier Ratsi

"RGB" by Francesco Rugi & Silvia Quintanilla

"Quantum Trampoline" by Kuflex

"Unknown Atmospheres" by Seth Nehil and Parallel Studio

And the "Wabi Sabi" series by San Antonio's Albert Gonzales.

What they're saying: Hopscotch co-founder Nicole Jensen says the exhibits represent how technology can engage with art.

"Our goal at Hopscotch is to provide an avenue for visitors to connect with artists and celebrate through play," Jensen said in a statement.

Of note: The museum features a bar, so guests can walk around with a drink — nonalcoholic options included — as they experience the installations.