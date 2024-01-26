1 hour ago - Things to Do

First look: Hopscotch San Antonio's new art

headshot
View of a red laser art installation with a girl standing in front of it.

"Onion Skin." Photo: Courtesy of Hopscotch

Hopscotch San Antonio, which has spawned loads of Instagram-worthy shots since opening in 2020, is unveiling five new immersive exhibits.

Driving the news: Hopscotch reopened Wednesday after being closed for two weeks for renovations.

New exhibits are:

  • "Onion Skin" by Olivier Ratsi
  • "RGB" by Francesco Rugi & Silvia Quintanilla
  • "Quantum Trampoline" by Kuflex
  • "Unknown Atmospheres" by Seth Nehil and Parallel Studio
  • And the "Wabi Sabi" series by San Antonio's Albert Gonzales.

What they're saying: Hopscotch co-founder Nicole Jensen says the exhibits represent how technology can engage with art.

  • "Our goal at Hopscotch is to provide an avenue for visitors to connect with artists and celebrate through play," Jensen said in a statement.

Of note: The museum features a bar, so guests can walk around with a drink — nonalcoholic options included — as they experience the installations.

Brightly lit bulbs lined up in patterns make up an art installation.
"Unknown Atmospheres." Photo: Courtesy of Hopscotch
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more