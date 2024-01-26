1 hour ago - Things to Do
First look: Hopscotch San Antonio's new art
Hopscotch San Antonio, which has spawned loads of Instagram-worthy shots since opening in 2020, is unveiling five new immersive exhibits.
Driving the news: Hopscotch reopened Wednesday after being closed for two weeks for renovations.
New exhibits are:
- "Onion Skin" by Olivier Ratsi
- "RGB" by Francesco Rugi & Silvia Quintanilla
- "Quantum Trampoline" by Kuflex
- "Unknown Atmospheres" by Seth Nehil and Parallel Studio
- And the "Wabi Sabi" series by San Antonio's Albert Gonzales.
What they're saying: Hopscotch co-founder Nicole Jensen says the exhibits represent how technology can engage with art.
- "Our goal at Hopscotch is to provide an avenue for visitors to connect with artists and celebrate through play," Jensen said in a statement.
Of note: The museum features a bar, so guests can walk around with a drink — nonalcoholic options included — as they experience the installations.
