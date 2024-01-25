Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This week brought more rain than normal to a very dry San Antonio.

Why it matters: The wet weather brought some much-needed relief from the region's drought.

Yes, but: It also caused flooding that led to dangerous road conditions and rescue operations.

By the numbers: Most of San Antonio received about 4 to 6 inches of rain from early Saturday to early Thursday morning, per the National Weather Service.

Pockets of the Northeast Side saw even more rain, up to 8 inches.

Between the lines: Normal rainfall for San Antonio in the seven days before Thursday is between 0.25 and 0.5 inches, per the National Weather Service.

The intrigue: Wednesday's rainfall set a new record in San Antonio with more than an inch of precipitation on Jan. 24. The last record was 0.96 of an inch in 1889.

The big picture: The Edwards Aquifer, the primary source of San Antonio's drinking water, stood at about 644 feet above sea level as of Wednesday.

It hasn't been that high since at least May 2023, records show, when a rainy spring also brought some brief drought relief.

Reality check: That's still low. Drought restrictions are triggered when the aquifer drops below 660 feet above sea level.

And much of Bexar County is still in severe drought, according to the latest map released Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

What's next: This weekend should bring sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-60s.