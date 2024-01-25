Here's how much rain San Antonio got this week
This week brought more rain than normal to a very dry San Antonio.
Why it matters: The wet weather brought some much-needed relief from the region's drought.
Yes, but: It also caused flooding that led to dangerous road conditions and rescue operations.
By the numbers: Most of San Antonio received about 4 to 6 inches of rain from early Saturday to early Thursday morning, per the National Weather Service.
- Pockets of the Northeast Side saw even more rain, up to 8 inches.
Between the lines: Normal rainfall for San Antonio in the seven days before Thursday is between 0.25 and 0.5 inches, per the National Weather Service.
The intrigue: Wednesday's rainfall set a new record in San Antonio with more than an inch of precipitation on Jan. 24. The last record was 0.96 of an inch in 1889.
The big picture: The Edwards Aquifer, the primary source of San Antonio's drinking water, stood at about 644 feet above sea level as of Wednesday.
- It hasn't been that high since at least May 2023, records show, when a rainy spring also brought some brief drought relief.
Reality check: That's still low. Drought restrictions are triggered when the aquifer drops below 660 feet above sea level.
- And much of Bexar County is still in severe drought, according to the latest map released Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
What's next: This weekend should bring sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-60s.
- It will be perfect weather to get back outside after a week of watching the rain fall.
