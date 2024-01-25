33 mins ago - Climate

Here's how much rain San Antonio got this week

A map shows San Antonio received 4 to 6 inches of rainfall this week in January.

Map: National Weather Service

This week brought more rain than normal to a very dry San Antonio.

Why it matters: The wet weather brought some much-needed relief from the region's drought.

Yes, but: It also caused flooding that led to dangerous road conditions and rescue operations.

By the numbers: Most of San Antonio received about 4 to 6 inches of rain from early Saturday to early Thursday morning, per the National Weather Service.

  • Pockets of the Northeast Side saw even more rain, up to 8 inches.

Between the lines: Normal rainfall for San Antonio in the seven days before Thursday is between 0.25 and 0.5 inches, per the National Weather Service.

The intrigue: Wednesday's rainfall set a new record in San Antonio with more than an inch of precipitation on Jan. 24. The last record was 0.96 of an inch in 1889.

The big picture: The Edwards Aquifer, the primary source of San Antonio's drinking water, stood at about 644 feet above sea level as of Wednesday.

  • It hasn't been that high since at least May 2023, records show, when a rainy spring also brought some brief drought relief.

Reality check: That's still low. Drought restrictions are triggered when the aquifer drops below 660 feet above sea level.

  • And much of Bexar County is still in severe drought, according to the latest map released Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

What's next: This weekend should bring sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

  • It will be perfect weather to get back outside after a week of watching the rain fall.
