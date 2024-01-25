2 hours ago - Music

Billy Joel, Sting announce San Antonio concert

headshot
Billy Joel and Sting performing on a stage.

Billy Joel and Sting are coming to San Antonio. Photo: Myrna Suarez via Getty Images

Grammy award-winning legends Billy Joel and Sting will bring their hits to the Alamodome this fall.

What's happening: The Alamodome will host the stars on Oct. 25, Live Nation announced Thursday.

  • Tickets go on sale at 10am Feb. 2 on LiveNation.com.

Details: This is the first time the 1980s hitmakers have headlined together. The set list will include each of their most beloved songs.

Of note: Billy Joel will release "Turn the Lights Back On," his first single in more than 15 years, on Feb. 1.

  • He'll also perform live at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 4.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more