2 hours ago - Music
Billy Joel, Sting announce San Antonio concert
Grammy award-winning legends Billy Joel and Sting will bring their hits to the Alamodome this fall.
What's happening: The Alamodome will host the stars on Oct. 25, Live Nation announced Thursday.
- Tickets go on sale at 10am Feb. 2 on LiveNation.com.
Details: This is the first time the 1980s hitmakers have headlined together. The set list will include each of their most beloved songs.
Of note: Billy Joel will release "Turn the Lights Back On," his first single in more than 15 years, on Feb. 1.
- He'll also perform live at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 4.
