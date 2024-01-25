Billy Joel, Sting announce San Antonio concert

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Billy Joel and Sting are coming to San Antonio. Photo: Myrna Suarez via Getty Images

Grammy award-winning legends Billy Joel and Sting will bring their hits to the Alamodome this fall.

What's happening: The Alamodome will host the stars on Oct. 25, Live Nation announced Thursday.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Feb. 2 on LiveNation.com.

Details: This is the first time the 1980s hitmakers have headlined together. The set list will include each of their most beloved songs.

Of note: Billy Joel will release "Turn the Lights Back On," his first single in more than 15 years, on Feb. 1.