San Antonio Zoo brings back viral Valentine's cockroach event
Heartbroken? You may find help on your healing journey with a dash of humor (and pettiness) by naming a cockroach after your ex, which will later be fed to a San Antonio Zoo animal.
What's happening: The zoo is bringing back Cry Me a Cockroach, a viral tradition of giving donors the opportunity to symbolically name (after their exes) the roaches, rats and vegetables that are fed to the animals.
How it works: People can make online donations of $5, $10 or $25 to name a roach, rodent or veggie after someone.
By the numbers: Zoo spokesperson Cyle Perez tells Axios there were more than 7,700 donations from all 50 states and over 30 countries in 2023.
- People named David, Chris, Michael, Sarah, Amanda and Emily must be some real heartbreakers. Those were the most-requested names last year.
- The fundraiser has brought in more than $225,000 since its inception in 2020.
Of note: New this year is a hippo poop-scented candle inspired by the beloved Timothy the Hippo and an adults-only tour called Naughty by Nature, which explores the world of mating rituals.
- There's also a singles event to Meet Your Next Ex and a candlelit dining experience inside the Africa Live! exhibit with a backdrop of hippos, crocodiles and other species.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.