Heartbroken? You may find help on your healing journey with a dash of humor (and pettiness) by naming a cockroach after your ex, which will later be fed to a San Antonio Zoo animal.

What's happening: The zoo is bringing back Cry Me a Cockroach, a viral tradition of giving donors the opportunity to symbolically name (after their exes) the roaches, rats and vegetables that are fed to the animals.

How it works: People can make online donations of $5, $10 or $25 to name a roach, rodent or veggie after someone.

By the numbers: Zoo spokesperson Cyle Perez tells Axios there were more than 7,700 donations from all 50 states and over 30 countries in 2023.

People named David, Chris, Michael, Sarah, Amanda and Emily must be some real heartbreakers. Those were the most-requested names last year.

The fundraiser has brought in more than $225,000 since its inception in 2020.

Of note: New this year is a hippo poop-scented candle inspired by the beloved Timothy the Hippo and an adults-only tour called Naughty by Nature, which explores the world of mating rituals.