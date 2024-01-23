San Antonio's Gino's Deli is a top 10 spot in Yelp's U.S. list
Local gem Gino's Deli, known for its long list of sandwiches and hospitality, is No. 9 on Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants for 2024.
What's happening: The collection was released Monday with spots dotting the U.S., from Tumerico, a Latin vegetarian restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, to the Dish Cafe in Daniels, West Virginia.
Context: Owner Aleem Chaudhry brought his Brooklyn-style deli experience to the small sandwich shop near Shavano Park, which shares space with a convenience store, in 2011.
- It's since become a local institution with a trophy cabinet of accolades.
What they did: Yelp combined submissions, ratings, review volume and community input to build the list.
Zoom out: Arizona, Florida and Texas accounted for 30% of the 2024 list.
Zoom in: Mr. A-Ok's Kitchen, a soul food restaurant near Windcrest, is also ranked at No. 77.
Flashback: It's the first time since 2020 that a San Antonio restaurant has made the national list.
- Gino's Deli was included that year and has made a substantial jump from its previous position at No. 21.
What they're saying: "Everything. Was. On. Point! I'm convinced there isn't a single bad thing on the menu," Yelp Elite member David C. wrote.
💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: Gino's charm extends beyond its sandwiches. It's the thoughtful gestures, like complimentary drinks and chips for first-time guests and the heartwarming letters to Santa program, that make it a 210 treasure.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.