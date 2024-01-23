Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Local gem Gino's Deli, known for its long list of sandwiches and hospitality, is No. 9 on Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants for 2024.

What's happening: The collection was released Monday with spots dotting the U.S., from Tumerico, a Latin vegetarian restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, to the Dish Cafe in Daniels, West Virginia.

Context: Owner Aleem Chaudhry brought his Brooklyn-style deli experience to the small sandwich shop near Shavano Park, which shares space with a convenience store, in 2011.

It's since become a local institution with a trophy cabinet of accolades.

What they did: Yelp combined submissions, ratings, review volume and community input to build the list.

Zoom out: Arizona, Florida and Texas accounted for 30% of the 2024 list.

Zoom in: Mr. A-Ok's Kitchen, a soul food restaurant near Windcrest, is also ranked at No. 77.

Flashback: It's the first time since 2020 that a San Antonio restaurant has made the national list.

Gino's Deli was included that year and has made a substantial jump from its previous position at No. 21.

What they're saying: "Everything. Was. On. Point! I'm convinced there isn't a single bad thing on the menu," Yelp Elite member David C. wrote.

💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: Gino's charm extends beyond its sandwiches. It's the thoughtful gestures, like complimentary drinks and chips for first-time guests and the heartwarming letters to Santa program, that make it a 210 treasure.