Construction begins on South Side San Antonio hospital

Rendering of a five-story building with a parking lot.

Rendering of Palo Alto Hospital. Photo: Courtesy of University Health

Construction is underway for a new hospital that seeks to expand health care access to the rapidly growing and historically underserved South Side.

What's happening: University Health broke ground Thursday on Palo Alto Hospital, which will be located on 68 acres across from Texas A&M University-San Antonio. It's scheduled to open in 2027.

Why it matters: The milestone marks a vital step in addressing health care disparities and providing essential medical services to a community that has historically lacked adequate access.

Details: The five-story hospital will initially house 166 inpatient beds, with the capacity to expand to 286.

  • It will offer 24/7 services, including emergency care, a labor and delivery unit, NICU, operating rooms, and radiology and lab services.

Zoom out: Palo Alto Hospital is the first of two University Health facilities starting construction this year.

  • Vida, a multi-specialty health care center, will also be built on the site. It is scheduled to open in 2026.
  • University Health opened a hospital for women and children in the Medical Center in December.

Flashback: The May closure of Texas Vista Medical Center, which was owned by a different health care system and served the community for four decades, raised concerns about an increased gap in health care access.

What they're saying: Councilmember Adriana Rocha Garcia, representing the South Side, celebrated the groundbreaking but emphasized the ongoing work to address immediate health care needs.

  • "As we mark this milestone, we must not overlook the challenges residents face in accessing medical care, particularly for those who may not live to see the project's completion," she said in a statement.
