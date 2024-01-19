Construction begins on South Side San Antonio hospital
Construction is underway for a new hospital that seeks to expand health care access to the rapidly growing and historically underserved South Side.
What's happening: University Health broke ground Thursday on Palo Alto Hospital, which will be located on 68 acres across from Texas A&M University-San Antonio. It's scheduled to open in 2027.
Why it matters: The milestone marks a vital step in addressing health care disparities and providing essential medical services to a community that has historically lacked adequate access.
Details: The five-story hospital will initially house 166 inpatient beds, with the capacity to expand to 286.
- It will offer 24/7 services, including emergency care, a labor and delivery unit, NICU, operating rooms, and radiology and lab services.
Zoom out: Palo Alto Hospital is the first of two University Health facilities starting construction this year.
- Vida, a multi-specialty health care center, will also be built on the site. It is scheduled to open in 2026.
- University Health opened a hospital for women and children in the Medical Center in December.
Flashback: The May closure of Texas Vista Medical Center, which was owned by a different health care system and served the community for four decades, raised concerns about an increased gap in health care access.
What they're saying: Councilmember Adriana Rocha Garcia, representing the South Side, celebrated the groundbreaking but emphasized the ongoing work to address immediate health care needs.
- "As we mark this milestone, we must not overlook the challenges residents face in accessing medical care, particularly for those who may not live to see the project's completion," she said in a statement.
