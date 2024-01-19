After seven years, the wood-grilling flavor of El Machito is rising from the ashes.

What's happening: Chef Johnny Hernandez is reviving the open-fire celebration for carnivores at the Brooks location of La Gloria, which he also owns.

The expanded La Gloria menu now includes a section for El Machito meats.

Flashback: El Machito was a separate concept in the Quarry area from 2015 to 2017. When Hernandez closed the location, he promised the eventual return of the restaurant, which draws on the grilling traditions of Mexico.

The plan to combine El Machito and La Gloria has been in the works since 2018.

Details: Options include cecina asada (thinly sliced beef or pork), cabrito al pastor (goat), chorizo verde (pork sausage), alambre de camarón (grilled shrimp) and pescado a la talla (catch of the day).

The expanded menu also includes Mexican cocktails named after famous luchadores.

Hernandez brought three open-fire grills, including the one used at the original El Machito, to the La Gloria restaurant.

What they're saying: "The Southside community has been waiting for El Machito's live-flame-grilled meats to make a comeback on our menu and it makes me happy to give them what they've wanted for so long," Hernandez said in a statement.