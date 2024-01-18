Bert Kreischer in San Antonio this weekend, plus more things to do
Here's what's going on around San Antonio this weekend.
Eat out during Culinaria's Winter Restaurant Weeks, which runs through Jan. 27.
- See the menus here.
Paint the town red this weekend, starting Thursday at Brass Monkey's Doja Cat tribute.
- No cover. Fun starts at 9pm.
Catch "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Majestic Theatre through Sunday.
- Tickets are available here.
See The Record Company at the just-opened Stable Hall at 8pm Friday.
- Buy tickets here.
Laugh with Bert Kreischer when he brings his Tops Off tour to the Frost Bank Center at 7pm Saturday.
- Tickets are on sale here.
Hang out with other Spurs fans at an official watch party hosted at the new Frost Plaza at The Rock.
- The free Fan Fest tips off at 4:30pm Saturday and includes games and giveaways
The inaugural Festival of Faiths, which celebrates all beliefs, is happening at the University of the Incarnate Word from 1-6pm Sunday.
- Tickets are free, but registration is available here.
