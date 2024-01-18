In San Antonio, it's practically a given that when a basketball player joins the Spurs, they'll also be adding acting to their resume thanks to a longstanding tradition of H-E-B commercials.

What's happening: H-E-B released the latest lineup of commercials on Wednesday titled "Standout" and "Taller," starring Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama.

The commercials will air in select Texas markets throughout the remainder of the season.

Details: In "Standout," Sochan, known for his bright hair colors, encourages rookie Wembanyama to do something to help make him more distinguishable, as if his 7-foot-3 stature wasn't enough.

Each player picks a (faux) hair dye color to match Creamy Creations flavors.

In "Taller," the teammates find out Wemby's height is the equivalent of 17 or 18 (on a good day) cartons of the signature ice cream.

Flashback: H-E-B and the Spurs have been teaming up for the fan-favorite commercials for 20 years, since Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker were around.

What's next: Watch all of the commercials here.