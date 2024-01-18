H-E-B releases new batch of Spurs commercials
In San Antonio, it's practically a given that when a basketball player joins the Spurs, they'll also be adding acting to their resume thanks to a longstanding tradition of H-E-B commercials.
What's happening: H-E-B released the latest lineup of commercials on Wednesday titled "Standout" and "Taller," starring Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama.
- The commercials will air in select Texas markets throughout the remainder of the season.
Details: In "Standout," Sochan, known for his bright hair colors, encourages rookie Wembanyama to do something to help make him more distinguishable, as if his 7-foot-3 stature wasn't enough.
- Each player picks a (faux) hair dye color to match Creamy Creations flavors.
- In "Taller," the teammates find out Wemby's height is the equivalent of 17 or 18 (on a good day) cartons of the signature ice cream.
Flashback: H-E-B and the Spurs have been teaming up for the fan-favorite commercials for 20 years, since Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker were around.
What's next: Watch all of the commercials here.
