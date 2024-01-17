Share on email (opens in new window)

Homicides and violent crime decreased in San Antonio from 2022 to 2023, while car thefts were on the rise.

Driving the news: Police Chief William McManus shared the city's 2023 crime statistics with a City Council committee Tuesday.

The police department submitted the numbers to the FBI, which has yet to officially sanction the report, McManus said.

By the numbers: There were 165 homicides in San Antonio last year, a 28.6% drop from the 231 homicides in 2022, McManus told the Public Safety Committee.

Human trafficking dropped 12.5%, assaults by 9.4% and sex offenses by about 30.9%.

Meanwhile, motor vehicle thefts rose by about 53% — from 12,551 in 2022 to 19,225 in 2023.

The big picture: The trends in San Antonio mirror national changes.

The U.S. saw one of its largest annual drops in homicides in 2023, while motor vehicle thefts rose.

Flashback: San Antonio began a new hot spot policing effort early in 2023, the first phase in a violent crime reduction plan commissioned by the University of Texas at San Antonio.

What's next: The second phase of the plan is now underway. It's focused on addressing the root causes of crime, from poor lighting to code violations.