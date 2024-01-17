San Antonio home designed by Alameda architect for sale

Share on email (opens in new window)

The home is nicknamed the "Pink Lady." Photo: Courtesy of Gina Candelario

A portion of San Antonio's architectural history is on the market in Alta Vista.

What's happening: 435 W. Kings Highway is selling for $450,000. It was designed by Nathan Straus Nayfach, who was also the architect of the historic Alameda Theater.

Details: The 3,600-square-foot home has 20-foot ceilings, Redondo tile and Art Deco touches throughout.

The four-bedroom, two-bath home was built in 1927, years before Nayfach worked on the theater.

It's a mile away from San Pedro Springs Park.

What they're saying: Listing agent Gina Candelario tells Axios the cathedral ceilings are a standout feature.

"I've never seen a home like this. It feels like a perfect setting for a ballroom, a stage or even a lobby of a hotel," she says.

The home has wrought iron accents throughout. Photo: Courtesy of Gina Candelario

Flashback: The home has had many lives in its nearly 100-year history, as detailed by Robert and Megan Brandl-Blake, the sellers, in a love letter to what they call the "Pink Lady."

At one point, the home was a fraternity house used by Trinity University, the letter says.

"Though we were the Pink Lady's stewards for only a short time, we will never forget our dreams and memories here. May she bring her new owners as much magic and beauty as she brought us," the Brandl-Blakes wrote.

Another look inside the storied home. Photo: Courtesy of Gina Canelario

Reality check: The home is located in a neighborhood that was categorized as "best" or "desirable" in the now obsolete redlining maps used by the federal government in the 1930s, a discriminatory practice that restricted Mexican and Black people from living there.

Some deeds in the Alta Vista neighborhood also had racially restrictive covenants, but the one for 435 W. Kings Highway did not.

What's next: Get a better look at the Alta Vista gem here.