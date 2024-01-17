San Antonio home designed by Alameda architect for sale
A portion of San Antonio's architectural history is on the market in Alta Vista.
What's happening: 435 W. Kings Highway is selling for $450,000. It was designed by Nathan Straus Nayfach, who was also the architect of the historic Alameda Theater.
Details: The 3,600-square-foot home has 20-foot ceilings, Redondo tile and Art Deco touches throughout.
- The four-bedroom, two-bath home was built in 1927, years before Nayfach worked on the theater.
- It's a mile away from San Pedro Springs Park.
What they're saying: Listing agent Gina Candelario tells Axios the cathedral ceilings are a standout feature.
- "I've never seen a home like this. It feels like a perfect setting for a ballroom, a stage or even a lobby of a hotel," she says.
Flashback: The home has had many lives in its nearly 100-year history, as detailed by Robert and Megan Brandl-Blake, the sellers, in a love letter to what they call the "Pink Lady."
- At one point, the home was a fraternity house used by Trinity University, the letter says.
- "Though we were the Pink Lady's stewards for only a short time, we will never forget our dreams and memories here. May she bring her new owners as much magic and beauty as she brought us," the Brandl-Blakes wrote.
Reality check: The home is located in a neighborhood that was categorized as "best" or "desirable" in the now obsolete redlining maps used by the federal government in the 1930s, a discriminatory practice that restricted Mexican and Black people from living there.
- Some deeds in the Alta Vista neighborhood also had racially restrictive covenants, but the one for 435 W. Kings Highway did not.
What's next: Get a better look at the Alta Vista gem here.
