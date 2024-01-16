Mi Gente opens with San Antonio munchies, Martha's beloved flavor
Mi Gente is bringing the flavor of Martha's, a restaurant San Antonio loved for more than 60 years, into a new era.
What they did: Javieri Barron bought the beloved Medical Center-area Mexican restaurant in November 2019. He operated it in its original iteration until April, when he closed it to make way for Mi Gente.
- The revamp officially opened last week.
- He redesigned the traditional sit-down restaurant format and added a counter-service model to target staffing issues.
- The menu includes favorites from Martha's menu, like carne guisada enchiladas.
What they're saying: "We're closing the chapter on the traditional Tex-Mex and bringing in something modernized. I wanted to create a place where my people — mi gente — can come, enjoy good food and a fun atmosphere," he says.
- He adds that younger generations who grew up eating at Martha's are sharing feedback with him and describing Mi Gente as a "phoenix rising."
Details: San Antonio's favorite munchies, like chicken-on-a-stick, crispy dogs, quesadillas and Hot Cheetos-topped enchiladas are on the menu.
💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: The pollote, which is an enchilada stuffed with chicken fajitas and topped with cheese, corn and Hot Cheetos, was the standout of my visit.
- It was a perfect fusion of spice, crunch and savoriness that didn't blend into a homogenous mix.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.