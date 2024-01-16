The most 210 enchiladas you could think of. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Mi Gente is bringing the flavor of Martha's, a restaurant San Antonio loved for more than 60 years, into a new era.

What they did: Javieri Barron bought the beloved Medical Center-area Mexican restaurant in November 2019. He operated it in its original iteration until April, when he closed it to make way for Mi Gente.

The revamp officially opened last week.

He redesigned the traditional sit-down restaurant format and added a counter-service model to target staffing issues.

The menu includes favorites from Martha's menu, like carne guisada enchiladas.

What they're saying: "We're closing the chapter on the traditional Tex-Mex and bringing in something modernized. I wanted to create a place where my people — mi gente — can come, enjoy good food and a fun atmosphere," he says.

He adds that younger generations who grew up eating at Martha's are sharing feedback with him and describing Mi Gente as a "phoenix rising."

Details: San Antonio's favorite munchies, like chicken-on-a-stick, crispy dogs, quesadillas and Hot Cheetos-topped enchiladas are on the menu.

💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: The pollote, which is an enchilada stuffed with chicken fajitas and topped with cheese, corn and Hot Cheetos, was the standout of my visit.