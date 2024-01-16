Fully inclusive beauty salon opens in San Antonio

Founder Gordon Hartman with his daughter Morgan, who inspired an umbrella of accessible destinations and facilities in San Antonio. Photo: Courtesy of Morgan's

Unique Morgan's Salon, located at Morgan's Multi-Assistance Center (MAC) on the North East Side, officially opened last week to provide a fully inclusive environment for self-care.

Why it matters: The salon is dedicated to offering beauty services for clients both with and without disabilities. The model values sensory-sensitive requests and operates without strict time restraints, allowing the staff to individualize their services based on each client's specific needs.

What they're saying: "Most people take haircuts and other beauty treatments for granted, but for those with disabilities and special needs, these treatments truly are a big deal," Morgan's founder Gordon Hartman said in a statement.

How it works: Each service includes a complimentary consultation so salon staff can understand each client's needs before a haircut, manicure or pedicure.

Zoom out: Ileana Cam, mother of 14-year-old Cedrick Hebert, who has been diagnosed with autism and intellectual developmental disorder, said the care her child received was worth the drive from Austin.

Haircut prices range from $20 for express cuts to $60 for formal styles, and nail services range from $10 to $40.