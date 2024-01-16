2 hours ago - News

Fully inclusive beauty salon opens in San Antonio

A man kisses a young woman on the cheek while another woman services her nails.

Founder Gordon Hartman with his daughter Morgan, who inspired an umbrella of accessible destinations and facilities in San Antonio. Photo: Courtesy of Morgan's

Unique Morgan's Salon, located at Morgan's Multi-Assistance Center (MAC) on the North East Side, officially opened last week to provide a fully inclusive environment for self-care.

Why it matters: The salon is dedicated to offering beauty services for clients both with and without disabilities. The model values sensory-sensitive requests and operates without strict time restraints, allowing the staff to individualize their services based on each client's specific needs.

What they're saying: "Most people take haircuts and other beauty treatments for granted, but for those with disabilities and special needs, these treatments truly are a big deal," Morgan's founder Gordon Hartman said in a statement.

How it works: Each service includes a complimentary consultation so salon staff can understand each client's needs before a haircut, manicure or pedicure.

Zoom out: Ileana Cam, mother of 14-year-old Cedrick Hebert, who has been diagnosed with autism and intellectual developmental disorder, said the care her child received was worth the drive from Austin.

Haircut prices range from $20 for express cuts to $60 for formal styles, and nail services range from $10 to $40.

  • See the salon's menu of services here.
