Historical homecoming: Travis Letter to return to Alamo
The Travis Letter, an important archive in Texas history, is returning to the Alamo next month.
Flashback: William B. Travis wrote the letter on Feb. 24, 1836, as a plea for help during the battle of the Alamo.
Why it matters: The letter is recognized as a symbol of resolve during the Texas Revolution, encapsulated by the famous "Victory or Death" closing line that became a rallying cry.
- It'll be the first time the letter has been at the Alamo since 2013.
What's happening: The letter, which is on loan from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, will be part of the Alamo Exhibit at the on-site Ralston Family Collections Center from Feb. 23 to March 24.
Of note: Exhibit admission will be free 1-5pm Feb. 26-27, March 4-5 and March 18-19.
- Otherwise, tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for kids.
