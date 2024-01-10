Jan 10, 2024 - News

Historical homecoming: Travis Letter to return to Alamo

headshot
An exterior view of the Alamo with a line of people outside.

An important piece of Texas history will return to the Alamo. Photo: Robert Alexander via Getty Images

The Travis Letter, an important archive in Texas history, is returning to the Alamo next month.

Flashback: William B. Travis wrote the letter on Feb. 24, 1836, as a plea for help during the battle of the Alamo.

Why it matters: The letter is recognized as a symbol of resolve during the Texas Revolution, encapsulated by the famous "Victory or Death" closing line that became a rallying cry.

  • It'll be the first time the letter has been at the Alamo since 2013.

What's happening: The letter, which is on loan from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, will be part of the Alamo Exhibit at the on-site Ralston Family Collections Center from Feb. 23 to March 24.

Of note: Exhibit admission will be free 1-5pm Feb. 26-27, March 4-5 and March 18-19.

  • Otherwise, tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for kids.
