Time is winding down for Texans to prune their trees, according to Texas A&M Forest Service's guidelines to prevent oak wilt.

Threat level: Oak wilt is a highly destructive disease that kills trees at "epidemic proportions" throughout the state, especially in Central Texas where live oaks are commonly found.

Infected trees die without treatment and can decrease property values and be costly to manage.

Zoom out: Oak wilt is prevalent in Central Texas, but the disease has been confirmed in at least 76 counties throughout the state.

What's happening: Erin Davis, a Texas A&M staff forester, tells Axios that February is the cutoff for pruning because the springtime is a hotbed for sap-seeding beetles that can carry oak wilt spores from a fungal mat to fresh cuts in trees, spreading the infection.

The disease is more dangerous in the Hill Country because the roots of native live oaks are interconnected, making it easy for oak wilt to spread.

Be smart: In addition to adhering to the no-pruning time zone, Davis reminds people to paint over fresh cuts to deter beetles and to be mindful of the sources and storage of firewood.