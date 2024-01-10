Jan 10, 2024 - Things to Do

Dry January guide for San Antonio beer lovers

Just because you're drying out this January doesn't mean you need to stop drinking beer.

State of play: The increasing popularity of better-for-you beverages is leading to more nonalcoholic beer options.

What's happening: Texas-based Shiner Bock released its first-ever nonalcoholic beer this month, called Rodeo Golden Brew.

The big picture: The newest NA beers actually taste enough like beer to be satisfying, writes our resident beer expert John Frank.

What to know: We put more than 30 NA options from a variety of styles to the test, all scored by a diverse panel of beer drinkers.

  • See the results here.
