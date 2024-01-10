Dry January guide for San Antonio beer lovers

Share on email (opens in new window)

Just because you're drying out this January doesn't mean you need to stop drinking beer.

State of play: The increasing popularity of better-for-you beverages is leading to more nonalcoholic beer options.

What's happening: Texas-based Shiner Bock released its first-ever nonalcoholic beer this month, called Rodeo Golden Brew.

The big picture: The newest NA beers actually taste enough like beer to be satisfying, writes our resident beer expert John Frank.

What to know: We put more than 30 NA options from a variety of styles to the test, all scored by a diverse panel of beer drinkers.