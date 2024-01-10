Jan 10, 2024 - Things to Do
Dry January guide for San Antonio beer lovers
Just because you're drying out this January doesn't mean you need to stop drinking beer.
State of play: The increasing popularity of better-for-you beverages is leading to more nonalcoholic beer options.
What's happening: Texas-based Shiner Bock released its first-ever nonalcoholic beer this month, called Rodeo Golden Brew.
- San Antonio breweries and bars like The Hoppy Monk, Burleson Yard Beer Garden, Black Laboratory Brewing, Breakaway Brewing and Künstler Brewing have nonalcoholic hop waters or keep nonalcoholic beers from other breweries year-round.
The big picture: The newest NA beers actually taste enough like beer to be satisfying, writes our resident beer expert John Frank.
What to know: We put more than 30 NA options from a variety of styles to the test, all scored by a diverse panel of beer drinkers.
- See the results here.
