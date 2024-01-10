Arctic outbreak will bring freezing temps to San Antonio

Our windy weather is expected to turn freezing by next week with the increasing likelihood of a major Arctic outbreak hitting the Lower 48 states.

Threat level: Falling temperatures and gusts of wind, ushering in wind chills as low as the single digits in the San Antonio area early next week, Bob Fogarty, a New Braunfels-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service, tells Axios.

Texas' electric grid operator issued an alert for Monday through Wednesday, anticipating possible emergency conditions, but ERCOT expects to have sufficient supply to meet demand.

What's happening: The frigid air is associated with a lobe of the tropospheric polar vortex that is slated to break off from its Arctic origins and blast southward.

"It looks like we're going to have a very strong cold front come through Sunday night or Monday morning," Fogarty says.

Lows might be in the mid-20s Monday morning before bouncing up to 40° — and then diving back down to the upper teens overnight and Tuesday morning.

What they're saying: NWS meteorologist Matthew Brady says the windchill on Monday will be below freezing and will get even colder around sunrise on Tuesday.

The windchill in San Antonio proper is expected to be in the mid-to-low teens, while Boerne and the Hill Country will experience high single-digit windchills.

Between the lines: Forecasters are not anticipating precipitation with this storm.

What's next: City spokesperson Laura Mayes tells Axios that information on winter preparedness will be shared later this week.