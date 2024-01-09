Jan 9, 2024 - News
KENS 5's Clarke Finney Romo reveals brain injury
"Great Day SA"'s Clarke Finney Romo is updating KENS 5 viewers on the reason behind her abrupt, monthslong absence from local TV.
What's happening: Romo, who has co-hosted the lifestyle show since 2020, released a statement via social media revealing she had a "medical emergency" in October that caused a hypoxic brain injury.
What they're saying: The 30-year-old thanked her doctors and therapists.
- "I am currently re-learning everything, but one thing I haven't forgotten is how much I love you guys," she wrote to viewers.
Context: Romo has become a beloved TV journalist since joining the station and an engaged member of the community. She released a children's book, "The Perfect Mix," in 2022.
- Romo mentioned a plan to return to journalism but did not include specifics.
- KENS 5 has not released a statement on Romo's hiatus.
