KENS 5's Clarke Finney Romo reveals brain injury

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Clarke Finney Romo disappeared from local TV news without explanation in the fall. Photo: Courtesy of Esai Romo

"Great Day SA"'s Clarke Finney Romo is updating KENS 5 viewers on the reason behind her abrupt, monthslong absence from local TV.

What's happening: Romo, who has co-hosted the lifestyle show since 2020, released a statement via social media revealing she had a "medical emergency" in October that caused a hypoxic brain injury.

What they're saying: The 30-year-old thanked her doctors and therapists.

"I am currently re-learning everything, but one thing I haven't forgotten is how much I love you guys," she wrote to viewers.

Context: Romo has become a beloved TV journalist since joining the station and an engaged member of the community. She released a children's book, "The Perfect Mix," in 2022.