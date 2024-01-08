Jan 8, 2024 - News
DreamWeek's 2024 lineup brings a new tune to San Antonio
DreamWeek's 11th installation kicks off on Friday with 17 days of events, including a new series that highlights local musical talent.
Context: DreamWeek started in 2013 as a summit of panels, symposiums, exhibits and more that unite the community. It serves as a platform to foster discussions on diversity and equality.
What's happening: DreamStage, an inaugural event and partnership between DreamVoice and Pearl, will take place Jan. 12-14.
- The music sets will be at Pearl's amphitheater and will be free and open to the public.
- Guests can expect jazz starting at 5pm on Friday. DJ sets on Saturday and gospel and soul on Sunday start at 3:30pm.
- The musicians have not been announced.
What's next: The full itinerary includes health screenings, tours of historic East Side sites, a soul brunch and the Mayor's Dream Ball.
- See the schedule, including free and ticketed events, here.
