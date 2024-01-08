Jan 8, 2024 - News

DreamWeek's 2024 lineup brings a new tune to San Antonio

DJ sets will be included in a new DreamWeek event. Photo: Courtesy of DreamWeek

DreamWeek's 11th installation kicks off on Friday with 17 days of events, including a new series that highlights local musical talent.

Context: DreamWeek started in 2013 as a summit of panels, symposiums, exhibits and more that unite the community. It serves as a platform to foster discussions on diversity and equality.

What's happening: DreamStage, an inaugural event and partnership between DreamVoice and Pearl, will take place Jan. 12-14.

  • The music sets will be at Pearl's amphitheater and will be free and open to the public.
  • Guests can expect jazz starting at 5pm on Friday. DJ sets on Saturday and gospel and soul on Sunday start at 3:30pm.
  • The musicians have not been announced.

What's next: The full itinerary includes health screenings, tours of historic East Side sites, a soul brunch and the Mayor's Dream Ball.

  • See the schedule, including free and ticketed events, here.
