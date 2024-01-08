DreamWeek's 2024 lineup brings a new tune to San Antonio

Share on email (opens in new window)

DJ sets will be included in a new DreamWeek event. Photo: Courtesy of DreamWeek

DreamWeek's 11th installation kicks off on Friday with 17 days of events, including a new series that highlights local musical talent.

Context: DreamWeek started in 2013 as a summit of panels, symposiums, exhibits and more that unite the community. It serves as a platform to foster discussions on diversity and equality.

What's happening: DreamStage, an inaugural event and partnership between DreamVoice and Pearl, will take place Jan. 12-14.

The music sets will be at Pearl's amphitheater and will be free and open to the public.

Guests can expect jazz starting at 5pm on Friday. DJ sets on Saturday and gospel and soul on Sunday start at 3:30pm.

The musicians have not been announced.

What's next: The full itinerary includes health screenings, tours of historic East Side sites, a soul brunch and the Mayor's Dream Ball.